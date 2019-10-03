Don't miss
Robert C. Apsey
By Admin on October 3, 2019
Hilton – Sept. 29, 2019. Robert Apsey, 88. Survived by his wife, Annette “Nan” Apsey; his children, Colleen (James) Park, Dawn (Robert) Smith, Betsy (Brian) Krieg, Robert (Cindy) Apsey Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Apsey, Beatrice Embury. He was predeceased by his daughter, Amy and grandson, Jason Park.
No prior calling. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, FRI. Oct. 4th at 10 AM at St. Mark Church, Kuhn Rd. followed by a Memorial Luncheon. Those wishing may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.