Robert F. Kanis

Greece, NY – On September 29, 2019. Predeceased by parents, Frederick Albert & Lillian Frank Kanis. He is survived by his wife, Josephine (Ewanow) Kanis; son, Kenneth R. (Wendy); daughter, Mary Jo (David) Shuler; 4 grandchildren, Lori A. Cunningham, Brian David Shuler, Stephanie Kanis & Eric R. Kanis; 4 great-grandchildren, Collin, Ian, Aiden & Nora; brother, Raymond (Shirley); several nieces & nephews. Army Veteran of Korean Conflict.

Memorial Service at White Haven Memorial Park All Seasons Chapel on Friday 10/4/2019 at 11am. Contributions to Honor Flight.