Jayne M. Cieslinski
Chili – Sunday, September 29, 2019 at age 73. Predeceased by husband, James; parents, John and Edna Parks; and sister, Mary Lou Parks. Survived by her children, James (Tracey), Daniel (Dina) and Kristi Cieslinski; grandchildren, Richard, Zachary, David, Joseph, Kaleb, Ryan, Kolton and Samantha; brother, John (Debbie) Parks; close special friend, Carol Stuhler; several nieces and nephews. Jayne will be fondly remembered for her dedicated leadership with the Girl Scouts of America.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital.