Mary A. Weaver

Ogden – Friday, October 4 , 2019. Survived by children, Carmen Weaver, Gail (James) Craig, Daniel Weaver and Scott Weaver; grandchildren, Jesse, Shana and Trisha Craig; 1 great-grandson, Marley. Mary was a retiree from Monroe Community Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Private Services and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lollypop Farm.