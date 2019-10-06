William J. Reusch

Chili – Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a long illness. Predeceased by his son, Jarrod. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail; children, Jason (Patricia), Justin (Alisa) and Jordan (Paula); grandchildren, Peyton, Brandon, Connor and Michael; brother, Robert; nieces, nephews and many good friends. Bill was a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy, was involved in boys and girls Greece youth soccer and enjoyed traveling with family and friends during retirement.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Yehuda Nussbaum and his staff at Long Pond Medical Group for their excellent care they provided to Bill over the last several years.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no Services. Those wishing to contribute in Bill’s honor, consider Aurora House at 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559.