Josephine (Ewanow) Kanis
Greece, NY – On October 5, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Jadwiga (Kowalski) Ewanow and husband, Robert F. on 9/29/2019. She is survived by her son, Kenneth R. (Wendy); daughter, Mary Jo (David) Shuler; 4 grandchildren, Lori A. Cunningham (Christopher), Brian D. Shuler (Nichole), Stephanie N. Kanis & Eric R. Kanis; 4 great-grandchildren, Collin, Ian, Aiden & Nora; 1 brother, Michael (Marjorie) Ewanow; several nieces & nephews.
Memorial Service at White Haven Memorial Park, for both Robert & Josephine at All Seasons Chapel on Thursday 10/10/2019, @ 11am. Contributions to Honor Flight.