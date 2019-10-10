Carolyn J. Ray “Carrie”

Brockport – Passed away tragically on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the age of 46. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Michael, her beloved children Nicholas, Christopher and Annalisa, parents Eugene “Gino” and Maria Sementa, brothers Joseph (Nina) Sementa and Gino (Erica) Sementa, father and mother-in-law Michael and Linda Ray, brothers-in-law Steven (Denise) Ray, Matthew (Kristen) Ray and Phillip (Jessica) Ray, grandfather, Mikel Buczkowski 14 nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Carrie was a loving wife, mother and daughter, a dedicated hockey mom and a beloved 2nd grade teacher at Barclay Elementary in Brockport. She was passionate about physical fitness.

Family will receive friends on Thursday October 10th from 4-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be on Friday October 11th at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport. Entombment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give the gift of happiness by donating to the Brockport Toy Shelf, 12 Glendale Rd., Brockport, NY 14420, you give the gift of life by donating blood to the American Red Cross and that you save a life by registering as an organ donor.