- Vendors sought for Churchville-Chili Arts and Crafts ShowPosted 4 days ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 4 days ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 4 days ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 2 weeks ago
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 3 weeks ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 3 weeks ago
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 4 weeks ago
Diane M. McCorry (Nally)
Gates – Monday, October 7, 2019, at age 76. Predeceased by her husband, Robert E.; parents, William and Eleanor Nally; and daughter, Christine Farrell. Survived by her children, Karen (Ken) Higgins, Maureen (Timothy) Barbeto, Lynn (Patrick) Ridder and Mike McCorry; grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Luke, Christina, Teddy and Kayla; brother, Daniel (Cheryl) Nally; nephews, John (Tracy) Nally and Robert (Becky) Nally.
Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Private Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.