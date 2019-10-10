Diane M. McCorry (Nally)

Gates – Monday, October 7, 2019, at age 76. Predeceased by her husband, Robert E.; parents, William and Eleanor Nally; and daughter, Christine Farrell. Survived by her children, Karen (Ken) Higgins, Maureen (Timothy) Barbeto, Lynn (Patrick) Ridder and Mike McCorry; grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Luke, Christina, Teddy and Kayla; brother, Daniel (Cheryl) Nally; nephews, John (Tracy) Nally and Robert (Becky) Nally.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Private Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society .