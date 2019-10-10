Hilton – Oct. 6, 2019. Marjorie K. Spross, age 84. Predeceased by her husband, Weldon S. Spross, 1966; She is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Pamela & Floyd Tenny; granddaughter, Victoria Tenny; 2 great-granddaughters, Jaci Tenny-Lachman and Ada Tenny-Lachman; her devoted friend, Harry Bregy; also predeceased by her parents, Everett and Marguerite Wright; her brother, Robert and sister, Betty MacNaughton.

Friends are invited to call FRI., OCT. 11, 2019 from 11 AM – 1 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held at 1 PM. Interment Fairfield Cemetery, Spencerport. Those wishing may contribute to Animal Service League of Rochester in Marjorie’s memory.