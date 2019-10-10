Don't miss
Richard H. Smith
By Admin on October 10, 2019
Kendall – October 5, 2019, age 72. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah “Debbie”; children, Tim (Denise), Tom and Tricia Smith; brother, David (Katherine) Smith; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11 AM at the Kendall United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kendall United Methodist Church.