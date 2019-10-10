Todd M. Ward

Brockport – Wednesday, October 2, 2019, age 19. Predeceased by his mother Christina. He is survived by loving grandparents Roger and Bonnie Luce, his father, Michael; several aunts, uncle Greg, grandmother Carolyn Beedham and many special friends. A special thanks from the family to YMCR, DePaul Center and Rochester Regional Health for their care given Todd.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12th from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Inurnment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery at 1:30 pm.