David A. Borden
By Admin on October 14, 2019
Greece – October 9, 2019. David Borden, 70. Predeceased by his parents, Robert & Ruth Borden. Survived by his siblings, Robert (Linda), Steven (Gloria), Elizabeth “Betty” & Robin Borden. Dave was a US Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.