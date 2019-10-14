Home   >   Obituaries   >   David A. Borden

David A. Borden

By on October 14, 2019

Greece – October 9, 2019. David Borden, 70. Predeceased by his parents, Robert & Ruth Borden. Survived by his siblings, Robert (Linda), Steven (Gloria), Elizabeth “Betty” & Robin Borden. Dave was a US Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.