Janice E. Domm
Greece – October 9, 2019 at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Virginia Domm; Survived by her siblings, Edward Domm, Jackie (David) Conger, Jeannine (Douglas) Bell & David Domm; nieces, Christina (Kris Irizarry) Bell, Jessica (Mike) Hauss; nephew, Joel Schlafer; great-nephew and niece, Tyler and Grace Hauss; also many cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4-6 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mark’s Church. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hamlin Animal Shelter.