John Searley
By Admin on October 14, 2019
Greece – Passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at age 89. Predeceased by his grandson, Michael and brothers, Richard and Leonard. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Sonia; son, Steven (Suanne); daughter, Joanne (John) Salva; grandchildren, Sean (Callie) Searley, Stephanie (Kory) Putnam and Lauren Salva; and 3 great-grandchildren.
No prior calling. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held Saturday, October 19th, 3-6 PM at Romig’s Tavern, 18 Bennington Dr., Rochester 14616. Donations in John’s name may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 3111 S. Winton Rd., Rochester 14623.