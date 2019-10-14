June N. Connor

Greece – Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband, Kenneth Sr. Survived by 2 sons, Kenneth Jr. (Patricia) and Kelvin (Teresa); grandchildren, Kristen (David) Klink, Kraig (Chelsea) Connor, Hannah Connor (Brandon) Hector, Kory (Kelli) Connor, Kalvin (Kelly) Connor; 2 great-granddaughters, Kaitlin and Lucy; several nieces and nephews. June was a longtime member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 9 AM at All Seasons Chapel White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd. (meet at the gate). Entombment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580.