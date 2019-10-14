Kevin J. Kehoe

West Irondequoit / Hamlin – Passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday October 11, 2019 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents Clara and Ellsworth Kehoe. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Patricia Deane Kehoe, son Collin Kehoe, daughter Melanie Kehoe, sister Kathleen (Bruce) Baschuk, nieces, nephews, dear friends and customers.

Kevin was the owner of Clean Car Services in Hamlin. He loved spending time at his lake cottage in Canada, enjoyed fishing and gardening and had a passion for cars and racing.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday October 16th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mass of Christian burial in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St. Brockport will be on Thursday, October 17th at 10 AM. Interment will be held in Lakeside Cemetery, Moscow Rd. in Hamlin at 1 PM.