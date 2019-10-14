- “A Show for Joe” to celebrate the life of Joe DadyPosted 16 hours ago
Lauren A. Kofahl (DeWolf)
Chili – Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at age 64 after a courageous battle with ALS. Predeceased by daughter, Andrea Rose; mother, Donna Matteson, father, Robert DeWolf and step-father, John Cacia. Survived by her husband of 43 years, Wayne; daughter, Jaime (Matthew) Larkin; granddaughters, Andi Rose and Dylan Lauren; siblings, Larry (Vicki) DeWolf, Linda (Dave) Parker, Donna (Dan) Fletcher and Brian Cacia; step-mother, Joan DeWolf; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Lauren loved her family more than anything, especially her children and grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.