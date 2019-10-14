Ralph V. Peterson

Spencerport – Fort Myers, Florida: Passed on September 29, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Virginia Johnson Peterson. Survived by his children Robert (Kathy) Peterson, Randall (Judy) Peterson, and Lynnette Hugh; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Frances Olson. To light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Ralph was born in Jamestown, NY in 1928 and graduated from Jamestown High School. He served in the Army during WWII and married Virginia Johnson in 1949. In 1951, he graduated college with a technical degree in television engineering. Returning to Jamestown, he built his first family home doing much of the construction himself. In 1966, Ralph moved to Corfu, NY and in the 1970’s to North Chili near Rochester. Ralph had a varied career associated with the design and sales of commercial multi-media equipment. He was also a radio announcer, band leader, PTA President, officer in the American Legion and village council member. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humor, loved telling jokes and fishing.

Ralph’s visitation is Saturday, October 19th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and his funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 PM, both at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Outreach Center, 455 South Avenue, Rochester, NY, 14620 in Ralph’s memory.