Richard C. “Dick” Kuhn
Spencerport – Surrounded by his wife and children Dick passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at age 80. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn J. Kuhn; children, Kathy (Glen – Deceased) Wedgwood, Julie Seuffert, Terri (Tom) Seuffert, Scott (Kristine) Kuhn, Chris (Sharon) Kuhn; grandchildren, Valerie (Jake), Kyle, Nicholas (Kristen), Alyssa, Matthew (Lyndsey), Megan (Phil), Haley, Alex, Mason, Ethan; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Walz; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Ed (Marcia) Turpyn, Bob (Nancy) Roe, Dick Turpyn. Dick was a member of the Spencerport Lions. He was one in a million, a loving husband, amazing father and grandfather. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. For more information about Dick, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Dick’s visitation will be Sunday October 13, 2019 from 1-4 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 14 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport, NY 14559. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to St. John the Evangelist Church.