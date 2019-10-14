Don't miss
Rosetta J. Knapp
By Admin on October 14, 2019
Greece – Rosetta J. Knapp, October 3, 2019, age 86. Survived by children, Timothy (Paula) Rolfe & Sharilyn (Jim) Weinhart; grandchildren, Emma & Jon Rolfe and Brian, Melissa & Michelle Weinhart; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth, Allen, Edgar & RG Bell and Audrey Kenyon; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service Monday, October 21st at 7:00 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4115 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14616. Interment was private in Riverside Cemetery.