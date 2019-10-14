Spencerport – Shirley Ennis Davis, age 96, our beloved mother and friend, passed away on the morning of Thursday, October 3, 2019. Since November 2010 Mrs. Davis resided at 86 Sunrise Lane, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Lyle Davis, and her daughter, Linda Davis Anderson. Survivors include her son, Neil R. Davis; her daughter, Randi Davis Resides; grandsons, Eric Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Andrew Davis, James Resides and Jonathan Resides; great grandchildren Robert and Isabella Resides.

Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an awesome cook and specialized in baking bread, pies and everyone’s favorite, cookies. She became known as “the cookie lady”. Shirley was an avid braillist. She learned to braille so well that she was able to instruct others in the braille language. For more information visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com

A graveside service open to the public will be held at a later date as determined by the family.

If you wish to honor Shirley, donations may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.