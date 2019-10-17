Beverly J. Keim

Churchville – Sunday, October 13, 2019 at age 67. Predeceased by parents, Everette and Shirley Colburn. Survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Bob; children, Melissa (Steve) Bonacci, Rob (Jessie) Keim and Kristina (Chris) Davison; grandchildren, Aubrey, Juliana, Olivia, Joshua, Ava, Gabby and Grant; siblings, David (Kathie) Colburn, Joyce (Barry) Butler and Barb (Rick) Nolte; brother and sisters-in-law, Carol (Clyde) Horner, David (Barb) Keim and Susie (Bill) Boyle; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Beverly was a long time employee of Roberts Wesleyan College and member of Pearce Memorial Church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service Friday 10:30 AM at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., N. Chili, NY 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pluta Cancer Center.