Mary Lena Young

Brockport – Age 95, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 at Wesley Gardens in Rochester, NY. She previously lived on Sweden Walker Rd. in Clarkson. Mary was born on January 20, 1924 to Mabel (Reynolds) Merrill and George L. Merrill in Clarendon, NY. She graduated from Holley High School, class of 1941. Mary was united in marriage to Douglas K. Young of Fonda, NY on June 23, 1944 at the family home in Clarendon, NY. Mary is survived by two sons; Roger Young (Lynda) of Brockport and Clark Young (Dawn) of Ohio, three daughters; Karen Bernagozzi (Adrian) of Missouri, Judith Johns of Rochester and Debra Kayden (David) of Florida, and a very devoted friend Rose Leiter of Webster, NY. Mary is also survived by her sister Georgia Brown and brother Donald Merrill. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Douglas on December 12, 1977, sister Irene Armer, brother Lester Merrill, brothers-in-law Gordon Brown and Albert Armer, sister-in-law Bessie Merrill, son-in-law Elmer Johns, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. During World War II, she contributed to the war effort by working at Rochester Products and at Kodak Park. Later in life she worked as an inspector at Owens-Illinois Glass in Brockport, retiring in 1985.

Family will receive friends from Noon-2 PM on Saturday October 19th at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where a funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Interment will be held privately in Lakeview Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Wesley Gardens for their loving care of Mary.