Dennis A. Mohr
By Admin on October 20, 2019
Hilton – On October 18, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Sharon (2004). Survived by his son, Brian Mohr and daughter, Heather (Chris) Ryan; grandchildren, Abygail & Micah Ryan and his sister, Dorothy Mohr.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment Private Parma Union Cemetery.