- “A Show for Joe” to celebrate the life of Joe DadyPosted 6 days ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 6 days ago
- Vendors sought for Churchville-Chili Arts and Crafts ShowPosted 2 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 2 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 3 weeks ago
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 1 month ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 1 month ago
Kristen A. Kinsella
Chili – Saturday, October 12, 2019 at age 33. Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Janice Kinsella and grandmother, Charlotte Baker. Survived by her brother, Brian (Meagan) Kinsella; niece, Lily; nephew, Jack; grandfather, Robert Baker; aunts, Charmel (John) Trinidad and Patty (Peter) Dold; cousins and dear friends. Kristen was a sorority sister of Delta Chi Omega at Alfred State.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. A Celebration of Kristen’s Life will be held Tuesday 1 PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 350 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.