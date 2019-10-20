Kristen A. Kinsella

Chili – Saturday, October 12, 2019 at age 33. Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Janice Kinsella and grandmother, Charlotte Baker. Survived by her brother, Brian (Meagan) Kinsella; niece, Lily; nephew, Jack; grandfather, Robert Baker; aunts, Charmel (John) Trinidad and Patty (Peter) Dold; cousins and dear friends. Kristen was a sorority sister of Delta Chi Omega at Alfred State.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. A Celebration of Kristen’s Life will be held Tuesday 1 PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 350 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.