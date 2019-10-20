Lawrence H. “Larry” Wolfe

Waterport/Greece – Lawrence H. Wolfe, 87, passed away October 19, 2019, at Hildebrandt Hospice Center. Larry was born May 13, 1932 in Rochester a son of the late Lawrence E. and Ruth (Lane) Wolfe. Larry and his wife Shirley were 50 year residents of Greece before moving to Waterport in 1992. Larry was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, member and Past Grand Knight of the Albion Knights of Columbus and also a member and Past Faithful Navigator of the Joan of Arc Assembly 4th Degree. He was a former member of the Executive Board for the Lewiston Trail Council BSA (Iroquois Trail Council). Mr. Wolfe worked as a machinist for 31 years at Eastman Kodak Co. Larry was a member of the Barnard Fire Co. and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was a member of the 98th Division Band, serving as Drum Major.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; son, Eric (Ellen) Wolfe of Greece; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; brothers, Norman (Joanne) Wolfe of Spencerport and Raymond (Colleen) Wolfe of Greece; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Avenue, Albion on Tuesday October 22, from 4:00-7:00pm. Larry’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 23, at 10:30 at Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, 106 S. Main St. Albion. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice or the Iroquois Trail Council BSA. To share a special memory of Larry, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.