Virginia Mae Milroy
Largo, FL/Hilton – Our Mother Virginia M. Milroy passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019 on her 81st birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Duane, 2013. Survived by her children, Peggy (Dave), Richard (Tammy) Heffron, Cheryl Heffron-Clark, Lisa (Richard) Frank and Cindy Nuffer; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; her brother, James (Donna) Stock. She was also predeceased by her parents, Perry and Helen Stock; granddaughter, Amiee White.
We will honor her life and welcome all to a Celebration of Life Service, SUN., October 27th at St. George Episcopal Church, Old Wilder Road, Hilton. Calling hours will be 12:30-2 followed by the Service at 2 PM. Private interment. Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm in her memory.