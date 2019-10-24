Catherine G. “Georgia” Chwiecko

Holley/Rochester – Age 94, passed away October 19, 2019. She was born December 12, 1924 in Rochester, NY a daughter of the late Arnold and Lillian (Stanton) Foster.

Georgia was a longtime employee of Rochester Telephone where she was an operator. She spent several years running businesses with her late husband and together they enjoyed spending the winters in Florida. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating on Canandaigua lake, riding motorcycles, racing cars and roller skating.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Chester and son, Joseph Andreano.

Georgia is survived by her children, Holly (Paul) Moore of Holley, Ernest (Pam) Andreano, grandchildren, Jasen, Benjamin, Krysten, Katie, Justin, Derek, Daniel, Douglas, 16 great-grandchildren, beloved lifelong friend, Lois Baker, and “daughters” Tina and Shannon.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31 Holley, NY 14470 on Friday, October 25th from 3:00-6:00 pm where a time to celebrate her life and share special memories will follow at 6:00 pm. Private burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials in Georgia’s name may be made to the Wende Logan Breast Clinic 170 Sawgrass Dr. Rochester, NY 14620. To share a special memory of Catherine, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.