Home   >   Obituaries   >   John E. Derosia

John E. Derosia

By on October 24, 2019

Brockport – October 21, 2019. Survived by wife, JoAnne; daughter, Valerie (Jasen Ray) Derosia; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Boger, & Eveline Derosia; grandsons, Tyler & Oliver.

Visitation, Thursday 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where Funeral Service will take place Friday 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.