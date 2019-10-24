Don't miss
- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 3 days ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 3 days ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 1 week ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 2 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 1 month ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 1 month ago
John E. Derosia
By Admin on October 24, 2019
Brockport – October 21, 2019. Survived by wife, JoAnne; daughter, Valerie (Jasen Ray) Derosia; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Boger, & Eveline Derosia; grandsons, Tyler & Oliver.
Visitation, Thursday 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where Funeral Service will take place Friday 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.