Mary C. White
By Admin on October 24, 2019
Chili – Sunday, October 20, 2019. Predeceased by husband, Henry. Survived by her daughter, Beverly (Ronald) Shropshire.
Friends may call Saturday 9:30 – 10:30 at First Baptist Church in Chili, 3182 Chili Avenue. Funeral Service to follow 10:30 AM at the church. For more information please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com