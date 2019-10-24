Roger J. Simons

Hamlin – Roger Simons, age 71, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Simons and Marilyn Sailer; sister, Susan Simons. He is survived by his children, Michael Simons, Joseph (Melissa) Simons; grandchildren, Nicole (Jordan) Bafford, Ashley Simons, and Tyler Simons; siblings, John (Heather) Simons, Diane (Allen) Casey, Robert (Robin) Simons, Lorraine (Terry Rowely) Simons; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roger served in the US Navy and was a long time GM employee. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and watching nature and most of all he was a very devoted & loving man to his family and friends. For more information and to light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Roger’s visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be in the funeral home at 10 am on Friday, October 25, 2019. The interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery on Dewey St. in Ogden.