Hilton – After a courageous battle with cancer, Tami Foster passed on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 60. She was predeceased by her parents Robert & Evelyn (Gardner) Dibble. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert; daughter Ashley Capone; siblings, Robert (Audrey) Dibble, Henry (April) Dibble, Riland (Millie) Dibble, Carolyn (Tad) Davidson, Debbie Trabold, Sharon (Sean) Buckland, Barbara (Dan) LaDue; sister-in-law, Susan Vanderwall; granddaughter, Aaliyah Nicole and her loving & faithful companion, Rocky.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, from 1-3 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, where her Memorial Service will take place at 3pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Craig A. Goodrich Animal Shelter, 1658 Lake Road, Hamlin, NY 14464, in Tami’s memory.