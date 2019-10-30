Albert “Al” J. Lawson

Bergen – October 27, 2019, at age 89. Al is survived by his life partner Joyce Levandoski; his children Charles Lawson and Janine Lawson; stepchildren Laurie (Tom) O’Reilly, Michelle (James) Hickey, Karen Gardner; sister Shirley (Robert) Kellman; brother Tom Lawson; grandchildren Lindsay (Adam) Maier, Brittany (Daniel) O’Reilly, Sean Hickey, Lauren Hickey, Kevin Hickey, Kyle Tibbetts, Samantha Tibbetts, Emily Tibbetts.

Al served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Kodak after 30 years. Al enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing cards, and wintering in Florida with Joyce.

Al’s visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm, followed by his funeral service at 12 pm all at the funeral home, 21 S Main St, Churchville. Interment in Mount Rest Cemetery, 7577 Townline Rd (S Lake St), Bergen, NY 14416.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association , 25 Circle St, Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607-1007 in Al’s memory. To light a candle of remembrance, visit: www.walkerbrothersfh.com.