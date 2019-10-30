Erma J. Malone

LeRoy – Monday, October 28, 2019. Predeceased by son, Chris and brother, Douglas Bray. Survived by her sweetheart, Richard Schmitt; children, Roy (Jackie) Malone, Deborah (Max) Orr, Leona Gibbs, Tamie Huston, Lori Malone, Richard (Laura) Schmitt, Scott (Mary) Schmitt and Thomas (Brenda) Schmitt; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen (Cheryl) Bray, Georgia (Fred) Orr, John Bray and Frank (Debbie) Bray; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 1-4. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.