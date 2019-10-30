- Churchville Clerk/Treasurer retiring in NovemberPosted 3 days ago
- Apply for Lake Ontario relief funding by October 31 deadlinePosted 3 days ago
- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 1 week ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 1 week ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 3 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 1 month ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 1 month ago
Erma J. Malone
LeRoy – Monday, October 28, 2019. Predeceased by son, Chris and brother, Douglas Bray. Survived by her sweetheart, Richard Schmitt; children, Roy (Jackie) Malone, Deborah (Max) Orr, Leona Gibbs, Tamie Huston, Lori Malone, Richard (Laura) Schmitt, Scott (Mary) Schmitt and Thomas (Brenda) Schmitt; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen (Cheryl) Bray, Georgia (Fred) Orr, John Bray and Frank (Debbie) Bray; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 1-4. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.