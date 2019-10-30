Don't miss
Jean J. Ellis
By Admin on October 30, 2019
Hilton – October 28, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Harold Ellis. She is survived by family & friends, care-givers & friends from church.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Thursday at 11 AM at Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Christian Church. Arr. entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.