Jean J. Ellis

By on October 30, 2019

Hilton – October 28, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Harold Ellis. She is survived by family & friends, care-givers & friends from church.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Thursday at 11 AM at Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Christian Church. Arr. entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.