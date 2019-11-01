Donald T. Keyes Sr.

Hamlin – On October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Donald Jr. (Breylann), Daniel, Douglas, Dale (Deb), Deana, Deanna & Dean Keyes; grandchildren, Kali White, Nicholas and Christopher Keyes; 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Monday from 1-3 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Private. Parma Union Cemetery.