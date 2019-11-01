Don't miss
- Churchville Clerk/Treasurer retiring in NovemberPosted 4 days ago
- Apply for Lake Ontario relief funding by October 31 deadlinePosted 4 days ago
- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 2 weeks ago
- The Big Apple Crunch taking place October 25Posted 2 weeks ago
- Free program for seniors with vision loss that can’t be correctedPosted 3 weeks ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 4 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 4 weeks ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 1 month ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 1 month ago
Donald T. Keyes Sr.
By Admin on November 1, 2019
Hamlin – On October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Donald Jr. (Breylann), Daniel, Douglas, Dale (Deb), Deana, Deanna & Dean Keyes; grandchildren, Kali White, Nicholas and Christopher Keyes; 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday from 1-3 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Private. Parma Union Cemetery.