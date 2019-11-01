John O. Baker Jr. “Jack”

Hamlin, NY – Went home to be with the Lord, with his loving wife Marilyn at his side on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents John O. and Helen Baker Sr., and his son Joseph Michael who passed at the age of 3 months. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marilyn, his son John O. (Brenda) Baker III, daughter Lisa (Tim) Smith, grandchildren John O. (Hayley) IV, Anna, Elyse and William Baker, Timothy II, Arianna, Josiah and Gabriella Smith, great grandchildren John O. “Jack” V, Rowyn and Genesis Baker, brothers Keith (Patricia), Robert (Sandra), Edward (Sharon), and Raymond (Charlene) Baker, sister Kay Luksic as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday November 1 (TODAY) from 5-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Funeral / Life Celebration service will be held on Saturday November 2nd at 10:30 AM at the Grace Baptist Church, 5220 Lake Rd., S. Brockport. Interment will be held privately in Parma Union Cemetery. Jack has requested that donations be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hamlin, NY, Aurora House, Spencerport, NY or Lighthouse Christian Camp, Barker NY. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com for more information.