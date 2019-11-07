Don't miss
Dorothy G. Papineau
By Admin on November 7, 2019
Gates – Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Predeceased by husband, James and son-in-law, Paul DiPasquale. Survived by her children, Debra (Steven) Boscoe, Linda DiPasquale, David (Barbara) Papineau, Richard (Mary Louise) Papineau and Peggy Beckler; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, TODAY Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Soup Kitchen.