Kenneth A. Bush

N. Chili – Ken passed away on November 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Anna; brothers, Arthur, Thomas, Robert, Adelbert and sisters, Mary, Glenna, Muriel, Julie and Adell. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Nancy (Peter Mancuso), Kendra (Keith Gibson) and son, K.C. (Sarah); grandchildren, Alyson, Peter, Alexis, Brody and Madison; brother, James and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ken was born in Silver Springs and served in the Air Force. He was an elevator installer and retired from Eastman Kodak. Ken was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He enjoyed his life on the farm, serving his country, raising his family and playing golf.

Family and friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. His Funeral Mass will be at Holy Ghost Church, 250 Coldwater Road, Saturday 11:30 AM with his Burial immediately following at Holy Ghost Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Flaum Eye Institute for Glaucoma Research.