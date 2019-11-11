Angelina Legault (Pansy Milano)

Greece – On November 6, 2019 died at the age of 89. Predeceased by her loving husband, Ray; sisters, Elsie Wyand, Olga Recchio, Louise Pierleoni, Anna Ferrari, Lydia Liberti, Clara Marciano; brothers, Joseph Milano, Alexander Milano. Survived by sisters, Mary Dys, Theresa Sandle; sister-in-law, Joyce Legault; children, Robert (Jean) Legault, Jeanne (Brian) Rockafellow, Roger (Donna) Legault, Renee (James) Jamison and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

At Pansy’s request. Interment and Services will be private. A special thank you to her daughter, Renee and Jim Jamison and family for their sincere and loving care. Thank you Ralph Dinitto (Handyman) for his many years of help. The family would like acknowledge the Cottages 300 Staff at the Cottages at Unity for the loving care of their Mom.