Ann B. Engelbert

Hilton – On November 4, 2019, age 84. Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Allan Engelbert; her children, Alayne (Jim) Doan, Arline (Bruce) VanDeWater, Andrew (Beth) Engelbert, & Arthur (Laura Adams) Engelbert; brother, Charles (Eunice) Baase; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sandra Baase & Norrine Nagel; close cousin, Carol Ahern; several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her brother, John Baase.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.