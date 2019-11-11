Betty C. Eksten

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband Carl E. Eksten Jr. She is survived by her children Jeanne (Thad) Maxwell, John (Debby) Cornell, Janet (Greg) White and Paul Eksten, 8 grandchildren Tammy and Jason, Jennifer and Mark, Cory and Jimmy, and Kaley and Kelsey, 4 great grandchildren, sister Ruth Sherman, nieces and nephews. Betty has been a well-known artist in the Rochester area for many years, as well as a successful Thoroughbred horse breeder and German shepherd breeder.

Family will receive friends on Saturday November 9th from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc, 340 West Ave., Brockport where a funeral service will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport, 170 West Ave., Brockport, NY 14420.