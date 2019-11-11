David F. Neubauer

Gates – Passed peacefully on November 7, 2019 at age 83. Predeceased by his loving wife Lucille (Blanda) Neubauer and his brother Darwin. He is survived by his children Craig (Lisa) Neubauer, Deanna (Shawn) Halquist and Alane (John) Monell, grandchildren Ashley Dalba (Justin Ansari), Rachael Neubauer, Jaclyn Neubauer, Cody Halquist, Noah Halquist and Zachary Monell, sister Susan (Dean) Sparks, nieces, nephews and many special friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport and Lifetime Care for the wonderful care that Dave received from them.

Family will receive friends on Monday November 11th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport where Dave’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. A private interment will be held in White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s Memory to Hospice of Rochester/Lifetime Care, 3111 Winton Rd. South, Rochester, NY 14623-9915.