Frank A. Daly
By Admin on November 11, 2019
Chili – Former GRS employee and age group swim coach – Following a valiant fight, Frank passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years, Ruth B. Daly, five children, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. For full obituary please visit: beanandsonsfuneralhome.com/obituaries.