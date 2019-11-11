Don't miss
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 2 days ago
- BCSD Superintendent appointed Assistant Commissioner with NYS Education DepartmentPosted 2 days ago
- Holiday Food Drive underway in ClarksonPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Lions Club sponsoring Winter Art ContestPosted 1 week ago
- Fall back into safety – change your clocks, check your smoke alarmsPosted 1 week ago
- NYSEG and RG&E warn customers of new scam attemptsPosted 1 week ago
Joseph F. Johnson
By Admin on November 11, 2019
Chili – Friday, November 1, 2019 at age 66. Predeceased by parents, Frank and Mary Lou Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Catherine; brother-in-law, William (Sue) Whiteman; his pride and joy, Michael, Jenny, Makayla and Ava; special cousins and dear friends.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Saturday 10 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the School of the Holy Childhood.