Florence V. VanCott

North Chili – Tuesday, November 12, 2019, age 97. Predeceased by husband, Frederick VanCott; son, Sonny Grah and daughters, Beverly McDermott and Sharon Lightley. Survived by children, Donna (Fred) Rainey, Lonnie (Pam) VanCott, Nancy Waldrum, Barbara (Robert) Johnson and Sandra Safar; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Celebration of Florence’s Life will be held Saturday 10:30 AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the American Diabetes Association.