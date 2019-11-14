Jack Lighthouse

Chili – Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at age 72. Predeceased by his brother, David. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; children, John V (Emily) and Julie (Paul) Ingrassia; grandchildren, John “L.J.” Lilly and Claira; several nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 1-3 PM. Graveside Prayer immediately following at 3 PM at Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society .