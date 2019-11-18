Don't miss
David T. Main
By Admin on November 18, 2019
Chili – Friday, November 15, 2019 at age 75. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda; children, Scott (Terese) and Diane (Mark) Vara; grandchildren, Emily, Ashley, Amanda, Andrew, Matthew and Joshua; sister-in-law, Patricia Weber; brother-in-law, Michael Weber.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Private Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.