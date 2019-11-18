Hamlin – Edward N. LaDue Sr. went into the arms of the Lord on November 12, 2019. Predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia and his son-in-law, Kevin. Survived by his children, Mashell LaDue, Cheryl (Richard) David, Tina (Russell) Baxter, Cora Jo (Darrell Sayles) Benedict, Edward (Vicki) LaDue Jr., Fredrick LaDue, Scott (Joanne) LaDue, Margaret (Michael) Beaupre & Justin (Maria) LaDue; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews; and his brothers, Angus (Margaret) LaDue Sr. and Charles (Marilyn) LaDue.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a time & place to be determined. See the funeral home website obituary for updates. Contributions can be made to Honor Flight of Rochester.