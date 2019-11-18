Don't miss
Henry J. Rudy
By Admin on November 18, 2019
Greece – November 13, 2019, age 89. Predeceased by his wife, Vanza. Survived by his daughters, Karen (Shawn) Hoover, Susan (Phil) Plowe, & Michele (David) Skehan; grandsons, Michael Rudy Hoover, & Joseph “Joe” Henry Hoover; sister-in law, Mary Basso; several nieces & nephews. Also predeceased by 2 sisters.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 5-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment, Tuesday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach.